Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 194,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 231,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.59 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

