Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000. HUTCHMED accounts for 1.9% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of HUTCHMED as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

