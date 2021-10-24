Piper Sandler Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.09.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

