Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:OFG opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 209,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

