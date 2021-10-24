PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Cap of $417,840.84

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $417,840.84 and $40,467.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00203903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100806 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

