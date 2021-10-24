Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,429.97

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,429.97 ($18.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,377.50 ($18.00). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,393 ($18.20), with a volume of 290,466 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,423.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,430.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

