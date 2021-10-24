Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $770.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.