pNetwork (PNT) Tops One Day Volume of $10.30 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $40.30 million and $10.30 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,735,917 coins and its circulating supply is 34,958,485 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

