Polker (PKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.72 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Polker has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,153.98 or 0.99919872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.97 or 0.06652531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021690 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars.

