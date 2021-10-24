Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.44 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00015448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00103875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,303.29 or 0.99790312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.74 or 0.06637000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021625 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,840,035 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

