Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $652.40

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 652.40 ($8.52) and traded as high as GBX 682.24 ($8.91). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82), with a volume of 5,598 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Porvair alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 601.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.64 million and a P/E ratio of 31.25.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.