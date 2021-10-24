PotlatchDeltic (PCH) to Release Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

