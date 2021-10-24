PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

