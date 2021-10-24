PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.06, indicating that its share price is 506% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PPL and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 2.95 $1.47 billion $2.40 12.14 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -18.94% 9.50% 2.82% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PPL and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 8 3 0 2.27 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $36.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.90%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

PPL beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment comprises of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.