PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSK. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE PSK opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

