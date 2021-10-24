Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 43.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 727.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 139,726 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTIL opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

