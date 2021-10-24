Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.63.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.02. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

