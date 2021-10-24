Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,451 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.45 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

