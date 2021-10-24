Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,919 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $8,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 311.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 320,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Porch Group by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 411,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $842,842. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

