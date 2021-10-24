Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

