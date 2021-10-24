Premier Asset Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,841 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Quotient Technology worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $619.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

