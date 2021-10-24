Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.