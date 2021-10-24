Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

