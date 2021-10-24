PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,186 over the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

