PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.37, but opened at $75.78. PriceSmart shares last traded at $73.48, with a volume of 2,278 shares traded.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%.

In related news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

PriceSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

