Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $372.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

