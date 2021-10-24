Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $57,686,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

