Project TXA Price Reaches $3.17 on Top Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $107,842.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00005257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,292.84 or 0.99937427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.82 or 0.06629832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021641 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

