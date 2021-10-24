ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

