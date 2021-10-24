ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.