ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 4.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.10. 1,760,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 20,203,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

