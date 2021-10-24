Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

