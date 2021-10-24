Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Tops $33.49 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $219.53 million and $33.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

