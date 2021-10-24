Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 1,239 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average of $411.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.