Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 862,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.05.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $343.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

