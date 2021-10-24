Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

