Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $221.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.