Prudential PLC Sells 79,650 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

IBM stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

