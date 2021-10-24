Prudential PLC Sells 9,960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,578,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

