PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

