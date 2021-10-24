Public Storage’s (PSA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $346.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

PSA traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $326.33. 451,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,601. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.61.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

