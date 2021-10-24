Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 19,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

