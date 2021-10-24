Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Decreased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,125 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.43 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

