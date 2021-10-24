Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

