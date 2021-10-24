Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.48 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,010,878 shares of company stock worth $65,427,135. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

