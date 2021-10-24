Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLR. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

