Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

BJRI stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

