Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.67 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $10,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.