Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 104.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

