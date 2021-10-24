Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

